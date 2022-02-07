Morgan Stanley Lowers Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.77.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.