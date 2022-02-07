Motorola Solutions (MSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $235.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

