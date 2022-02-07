Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.38.

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mplx has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Mplx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after buying an additional 94,065 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Mplx by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after buying an additional 91,824 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

