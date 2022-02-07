MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSM opened at $81.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

