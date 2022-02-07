Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $0.0116

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $11,761.66 and approximately $139.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.42 or 0.07171990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,754.38 or 0.99932111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00053583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

