musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON MMAG opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.34. musicMagpie has a 52-week low of GBX 159.50 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.72).

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 44,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £74,990.40 ($100,820.65).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

