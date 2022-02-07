Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 33,019 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $99,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $10.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $912.81. 425,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,477,777. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $916.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.37 and a 200-day moving average of $902.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,507,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,714,264. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

