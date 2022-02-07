Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 533,278 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,278 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

BAC remained flat at $$48.28 during trading on Monday. 1,046,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,126,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

