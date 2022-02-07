Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.