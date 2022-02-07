Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.99. 33,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,272. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average of $205.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

