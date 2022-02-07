National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on L. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.80.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$101.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.95 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$99.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.70.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,893.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

