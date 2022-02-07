National Bank Financial Comments on New Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.
New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.01 on Monday. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -31.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
