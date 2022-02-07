National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Shares of BIP opened at $60.17 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

