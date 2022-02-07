National Bank Financial Weighs in on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CEU has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.85 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.

CEU opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.28.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.