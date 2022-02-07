Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,919 shares of company stock worth $2,920,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $66.64 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

