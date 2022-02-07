Natixis Grows Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3,774.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,254 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Corteva were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corteva by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

