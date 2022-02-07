Natixis Invests $12.73 Million in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Natixis acquired a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 379,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,733,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.51% of 2U as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $16.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

