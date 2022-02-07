Natixis Purchases 103,955 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Natixis grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,955 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.59% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT opened at $27.59 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

