Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 77.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $16.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $605.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

