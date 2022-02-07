NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 344,913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NCR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

