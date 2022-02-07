NeoWorld Cash Price Tops $0.0000 (NASH)

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $278,892.29 and $5,197.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00107812 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NASH is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

NeoWorld Cash Coin Trading

