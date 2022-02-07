Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.05 on Monday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 104,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 41,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 426,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,844. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

