NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In related news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

