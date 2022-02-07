Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ANSYS worth $147,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $326.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

