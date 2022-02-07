Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $178.15 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.71% of Comerica worth $178,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,746 shares of company stock worth $620,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $97.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.91 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

