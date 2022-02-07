Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 19,756 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.38% of Omnicell worth $155,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 15,044.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL opened at $151.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $163.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

