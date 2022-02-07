Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 25,157 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.35% of MKS Instruments worth $195,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $147.85 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

