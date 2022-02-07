Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 33,859 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,859 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.72% of ONEOK worth $185,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

ONEOK stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.