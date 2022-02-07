New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,294,637 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of New Gold worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 365,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in New Gold by 286.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Gold by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGD opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

