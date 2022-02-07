New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Declining print readership have gripped the U.S. newspaper publishing industry for long. We note that print subscription revenues fell 2.1% during the final quarter of 2021 on account of lower single-copy revenues and fall in domestic home delivery revenues. Again, costs were higher in the quarter, thanks to elevated media expenses, product development costs, and general and administrative expenses. Adjusted operating costs rose 17.8% during the quarter. Including, The Athletic, management anticipates adjusted operating costs to increase approximately 18-22% in first-quarter 2022. On the flip side, the company’s greater emphasis on subscription revenues and enhancing digital reach through strategic endeavors and buyouts bode well.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

New York Times stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after buying an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after buying an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after buying an additional 1,391,421 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

