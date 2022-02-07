Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

