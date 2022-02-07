NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.21 on Monday. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NOV by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 575.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

