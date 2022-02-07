Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Position Decreased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $255,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $258,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. 7,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,504. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $845.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

