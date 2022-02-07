Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Position Decreased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $255,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $258,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. 7,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,504. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $845.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.33.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.