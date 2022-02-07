NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s 7th Largest Position

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786,215 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $493,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,021,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,457,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 338,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 254,671 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $243.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $607.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

