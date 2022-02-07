Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

ODFL stock opened at $309.58 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $203.88 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

