Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.
ODFL stock opened at $309.58 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $203.88 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.