OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,248 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 155,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

QYLG stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

