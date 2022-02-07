OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,942 Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PICB opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

