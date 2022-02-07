OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,558 shares of company stock worth $2,009,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

