OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

