OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $659,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $47.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

