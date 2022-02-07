ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $57.42, but opened at $60.40. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 251,632 shares trading hands.
The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.
ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75.
About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)
ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.
