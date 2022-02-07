ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $57.42, but opened at $60.40. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 251,632 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

