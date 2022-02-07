One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLP. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,063. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

