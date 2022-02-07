Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 727,533 shares.The stock last traded at $44.45 and had previously closed at $44.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.