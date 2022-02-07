Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $101,000 Stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 181,674 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

MFM stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

