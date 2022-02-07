Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
