Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,694,000 after acquiring an additional 508,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 818,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,178,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $55.67.
