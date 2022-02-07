Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,883 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.