Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,825 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

