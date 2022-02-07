Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 2,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 85,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $856.70 million and a PE ratio of -31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 4.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 9.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.