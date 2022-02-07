Ossiam Has $1.45 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ossiam raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after acquiring an additional 554,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

NYSE:SYF opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

